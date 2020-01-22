Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGO. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.51 ($45.94).

EPA SGO traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €34.96 ($40.65). 836,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.41. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

