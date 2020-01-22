Comparing Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of National General shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of National General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and National General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -292.28% -82.68% -65.58% National General 5.34% 15.70% 3.13%

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National General has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and National General’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 1.49 -$5.75 million N/A N/A National General $4.61 billion 0.56 $207.35 million $2.09 10.89

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxbridge Re and National General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A National General 0 2 2 0 2.50

National General has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given National General’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National General is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

National General beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, Web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals, as well as stop loss programs for employers. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

