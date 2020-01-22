Conceal 1-Day Volume Reaches $126,834.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Conceal has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. Conceal has a market cap of $744,635.00 and approximately $126,834.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,278,524 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,431 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

