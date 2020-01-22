Concert Pharmaceuticals’ (CNCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNCE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 889,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,880. The firm has a market cap of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.06. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.