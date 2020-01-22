CONMED (CNMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. CONMED has set its FY19 guidance at $2.62-2.65 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CNMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

