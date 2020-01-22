Connect Coin Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $102,730.00 and approximately $2,148.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

