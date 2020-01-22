Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,566. The company has a market capitalization of $297.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 75.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $394,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

