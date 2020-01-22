Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $192.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,728. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.47 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

