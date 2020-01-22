Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Sells $1,236,083.67 in Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ROAD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. 276,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $902.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Construction Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.