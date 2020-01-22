Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $69,877.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, ABCC, CoinEx and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinEx, ABCC, DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

