Contentos Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $4.72 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.05486611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,178,533 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.