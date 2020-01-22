Contents Protocol (CPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $672,826.00

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $6.06 million and $672,826.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.46 or 0.05452867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.