Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will post $138.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $141.00 million. Continental Building Products reported sales of $140.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year sales of $511.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $514.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $528.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $538.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 638.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 891,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 163,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBPX stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

