Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

CON has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €131.32 ($152.70).

Shares of ETR CON traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €110.62 ($128.63). 623,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.00.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

