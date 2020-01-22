Continental’s (CTTAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 163,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25. Continental has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

