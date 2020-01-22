Contrasting FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) & Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Carrols Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.37 million 3.00 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group $1.18 billion 0.22 $10.10 million $0.30 16.63

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -12.37% -50.17% -3.99% Carrols Restaurant Group -1.48% -3.00% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FAT Brands and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.46%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats FAT Brands on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

