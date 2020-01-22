Contrasting Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) & Zayo Group (NASDAQ:ZAYO)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

80.5% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Zayo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zayo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Zayo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $5.77 billion 1.76 $408.94 million $2.01 24.79 Zayo Group $2.58 billion 3.20 $150.00 million $0.62 56.13

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Zayo Group. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Zayo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zayo Group 0 10 1 0 2.09

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Zayo Group has a consensus price target of $35.47, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than Zayo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Zayo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Zayo Group 5.66% 11.34% 1.55%

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zayo Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zayo Group beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, Ethernet, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides connectivity and telecommunications solutions comprising Internet, wide area networking products, managed products, and cloud based computing and storage offerings to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions consisting of colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides cloud VoIP and data solutions, such as voice offerings; and unified communications, as well as telecommunications services, including Ethernet, and IP/MPLS VPN solutions. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.