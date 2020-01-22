Contrasting Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) & Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $410,000.00 302.25 -$35.79 million N/A N/A Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $15.43 million 0.31 -$4.75 million N/A N/A

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -176.35% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals -1.56% -43.73% -4.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northwest Biotherapeutics beats Nuvo Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. It is developing DCVax-L, a product in Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastome multiforme, a brain cancer; and DCVax-Direct, a product in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat various types of inoperable solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

