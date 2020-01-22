Contrasting Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.96%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -13.95% -7.20% -4.85% B. Riley Financial 9.45% 27.38% 3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 7.48 -$119.86 million N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $422.99 million 1.69 $15.51 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

