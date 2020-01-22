Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLRS. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926,522 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 323,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 313,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 29,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.