Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,196 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $3,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 175.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. 1,416,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

