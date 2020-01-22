Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 55,656 Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Wyndham Destinations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth $406,681,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $30,699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth $25,149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 557.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 255,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. 15,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

