Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in AES by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AES by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in AES by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 230,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 157,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.51.

NYSE AES traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,167. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

