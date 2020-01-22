Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,752,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.39. 2,071,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,240. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.93.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

