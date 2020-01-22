Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,134,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.14. 15,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.09 and a one year high of $173.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

