Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

NYSE:NEE traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $259.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $257.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.