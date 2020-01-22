Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. Resource Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. 974,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,815,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

