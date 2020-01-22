Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 445.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 943,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cummins by 63.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343,005 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2,166,628.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

