Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,524. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.