Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after acquiring an additional 721,297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after acquiring an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.10. 4,891,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

