Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 26,514 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 538,953 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Regions Financial by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 449,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.