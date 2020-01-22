Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,977 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 144,810 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,638.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,154.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.86. 2,477,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

