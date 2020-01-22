Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,365,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

