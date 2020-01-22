Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,018 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,144,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

