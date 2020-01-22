Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 465,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.95.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.