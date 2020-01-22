Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.10 at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.15 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.34.

CMMC traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.76. 256,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44.

In other Copper Mountain Mining Co.. news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,600 shares in the company, valued at C$154,344.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

