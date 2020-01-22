Core Laboratories (CLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLB opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Cowen lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

