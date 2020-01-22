Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of exceed $2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of exceed $1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 2.75 EPS.

Shares of CLGX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. 583,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,693. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Vikrant Raina bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $663,505. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

