Cormark Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

BTO traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,075. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 99.64. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$43,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,060,400. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,345,000. Insiders sold a total of 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

