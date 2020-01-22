Cormark Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$16.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.67.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.59. 552,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.78 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 1,825 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.68, for a total value of C$26,791.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,287,069. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,616,750. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,606.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

