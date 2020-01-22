Corning (GLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

In related news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.