Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Steginsky Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Steginsky Capital LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 19.9% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,124,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

