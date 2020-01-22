Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 72,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $312.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

