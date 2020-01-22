CoTrader Market Capitalization Achieves $365,584.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $365,584.00 and approximately $60,863.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.33 or 0.05467989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026681 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033485 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

CoTrader is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

