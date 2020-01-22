Couchain (COU) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $6,513.00 and approximately $6,242.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.05482469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

COU is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

