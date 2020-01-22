Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells £238,560 in Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £238,560 ($313,812.15).

CSP stock opened at GBX 498.80 ($6.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 462.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 358.75. Countryside Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 504.50 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3259.0000487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded Countryside Properties to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 480.17 ($6.32).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

