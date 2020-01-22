Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management raised its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up approximately 4.6% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.32% of Coupa Software worth $29,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 704,683 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,955 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $332,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,804 shares of company stock valued at $31,152,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.63. The company had a trading volume of 263,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,395. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Northland Securities upped their target price on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

