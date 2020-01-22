COVA Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One COVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $428,946.00 and $901,731.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03656507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

