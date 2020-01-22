Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will announce $346.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.40 million. Covia reported sales of $441.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Covia by 105.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Covia during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covia during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Covia by 552.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Covia has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

