Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $371.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.33.

BA opened at $313.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 1-year low of $305.75 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

